Midlothian football players: Teammates made racist slurs about slavery, bananas

Two brothers who played on the Midlothian High School football team this year say their teammates often made racist slurs toward them, including comments about slavery and throwing bananas at them in a cage, according to the Waxahachie Daily Light newspaper.
Jarreth and Josh Sterns, who are black, have decided to transfer to Waxahachie High School, the newspaper reported.
“I was told, ‘I should thank [my teammate’s] ancestors because they bred me to be an athlete by a white [athlete],” Jarreth Sterns said. “My dad had enough of that. We have a little cage in our locker room and a different student said they should put all the black people in there and throw bananas at them. I hope they were joking and truly don’t feel that way. . .I kind of knew they were prejudiced but I didn't actually expect them to say it.”
Jon Kitna, the Waxahachie coach, told the Daily Light he knew the Sterns brothers decided to transfer because of racially-charged comments at Midlothian.
Steven Keasler, the Midlothian athletic director, said the school district is currently investigating the allegations.
“These are very serious [allegations, but I can’t get into who, what, when and how,” he told the Daily Light. “I won’t be able to comment on any student discipline, because it’s against the law for me to do that.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
