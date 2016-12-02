Watch: 7-year-old girl reacts to shooting her first deer

A 7-year-old girl celebrates with her dad and brother in a viral video posted Tuesday that shows her shooting her first deer.
The girl, Lilly, is shown focused on her target before she takes the shot. It takes her a few seconds to realize she hit the deer, then her eyes get wide and a huge smile stretches across her face as she celebrates with her dad and younger brother.
Cody Klapper, Lilly’s dad, was “elated” when he realized his daughter’s shot was spot-on, hitting her first white-tail deer. She has been tagging along with him since she was four, learning to hunt with a bow and rifle.
“I respect and understand that this video may not be for everyone,” Klapper posted with the video on Facebook.
The video has been viewed by 2.4 million people, shared over 44 thousand times and has received thousands of comments giving praise and criticism on Facebook.
“What people don't see is the hours of training and sitting in a stand being hot cold etc the excitement you see is not because an animal died but a celebration of hard work and accomplishment,” Klapper said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments