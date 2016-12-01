West Texas mom shot at, tried to kill her daughter, 10, reports say

A West Texas mother was arrested after she allegedly shot at her 10-year-old daughter Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.
The Odessa American first reported Thursday that Andrea Swilling, 41, told police she shot once at her daughter as the girl ran and hid at an elementary school.
The local TV station CBS 7 reported that the girl told officers Swilling also put a gun to her head, and police found a jammed handgun.
The girl was not injured in the shooting.
Swilling reportedly told police she wanted to kill her daughter and had schizophrenia and depression, according to the Odessa newspaper.
Swilling was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. CBS 7 reported that an Odessa police official said they chose to charge her with that because it is a first-degree felony as opposed to attempted murder, a second-degree felony.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments