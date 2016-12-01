First responders rescue woman from burning home in Flower Mound

A woman was rescued from inside a burning home early Thursday in Flower Mound.
The Flower Mound Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. to the 700 block of Teakwood Drive to find heavy flames coming through the roof of the home, Fire Chief Erik Greaser said.
Firefighters were able to find the woman trapped inside very quickly and treated her non-life threatening injuries on scene.
A male occupant of the home, who originally made the 911 call, was able to escape the home before firefighters arrived, Greaser said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Greaser said.
