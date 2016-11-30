South Texas hitman who claimed 16 murders gets 5 life sentences

A Texas Mexican Mafia hitman who said he was involved in 16 killings for the gang received five consecutive life sentences Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Ruben “Menace” Reyes, 37, was convicted in five of the murders, including the death of a San Antonio-area police officer.
“I have looked for the good in this defendant and I have found very little,” Senior U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra said of Reyes, according to the Express-News. “Unfortunately, there is little to no hope in rehabilitation of this defendant. He has no conscience. . .He poses a danger because of his propensity to murder.”
Reyes pleaded guilty in July to 10 charges, including murder in aid of racketeering and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, the Express-News reported. He did not make a deal with prosecutors.
While he was convicted in the deaths of five people — four gang members and Balcone Heights police Officer Julian Pesina from 2013 to 2014 — he admitted in court last year to killing at least 16 people for the Texas Mexican Mafia. Authorities said in a hearing last year that Reyes was suspected in 35 killings, according to an Express-News story in March.
A Texas Department of Public Safety report last year listed the the Texas Mexica Mafia as a “Tier 1” gang — along with Tango Blast, Texas Syndicate, MS-13 and Latin Kings — with an estimated 4,700 members.
“These groups pose the greatest gang threat to Texas due to their relationships with Mexican cartels,” violence and statewide presence, the DPS report said.
