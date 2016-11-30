JJ Watt donates $10,000 for Houston-area football player in coma

JJ Watt joined many across the state in donating to the family of a high school football player who remains in a coma in a Waco hospital after suffering a traumatic head injury during a game Friday.
Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, posted a donation of $10,000 on the family’s GoFundMe page Wednesday morning.
“If there’s anything I can do to help, please let me know. Sending my wishes to Grant and the entire Milton family,” Watt posted with his donation on the page.
Grant Milton, a senior linebacker at The Woodlands High School, underwent emergency surgery after collapsing on the sideline during the third quarter of a playoff game against Austin Bowie at McLane Stadium in Waco, KWTX reported.
The GoFundMe page has raised almost $78,000 since Sunday in order to help the Houston-area family with accruing medical costs as well as housing and travel costs since Waco is over two hours from the family’s home.
As of Wednesday, the swelling in his brain continues to go down and he remains on a ventilator but is showing small signs of progress each day, a post on the family’s Caring Bridge page said.
The post written by Milton’s dad said it is too early to tell what the impact on his overall brain function will be.
“We want to thank so many people for their kindness and prayers,” Milton’s dad said on Caring Bridge. “You never think something like this can happen to your child, especially someone as strong, athletic and outgoing as Grant.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
