Suspect in custody after golf course shooting in Collin County

One person is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a golf course in Collin County Wednesday, according to reports.
One person was shot around 9:40 a.m. at the Hurricane Creek Country Club in Anna, about 45 miles outside of Dallas, Fox4news.com reported.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition and after deputies searched the area, one suspect was taken into custody, WFAA.com reported.
The shooting prompted Joe. K Bryant Elementary School near the course to go into lockdown but it has since been lifted, according to a Facebook post from the school.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
