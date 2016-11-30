Suspect in custody after golf course shooting in Collin County

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense Pause

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:16 Pastor who prayed for Orlando shooting victims to die targeted by protest

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

0:11 Dallas police investigating overnight shooting at Lakeland Manor Apts.