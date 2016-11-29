Woman jumps off plane, runs on tarmac after landing in Houston

A woman who opened an emergency exit door and jumped off a plane after it landed in Houston on Monday will undergo mental health tests, according to reports.
A United Airlines plane was traveling from New Orleans to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport when it landed just after 1 p.m., about 30 minutes early, NBC Houston reported.
The woman opened a door, jumped off the plane and ran toward the terminal, Cathy Cole, a passenger, posted on Facebook.
Another witness told KHOU.com that the woman left from an over-wing exit and jumped about 15 feet from the wing to the ground.
#UA1892 @iah @united Lady opened the door, jumped off our plane while taxiing to the gate. #Neworleans to #Houston. pic.twitter.com/1G5H9NDn7h— Hampton Friedman, JD (@HamptonCRE) November 28, 2016
Police took the woman into custody, telling ABC13.com that she won’t face charges but she will undergo psychological tests at a county mental health facility.
It is unknown why the woman jumped from the plane.
While passengers waited almost an hour, officials boarded with search dogs to determine the safety of the plane, one passenger’s Instagram post said.
This is what happens when someone decides to deploy the emergency escape and jump off your plane while you are on an active runway... to clarify that is what I understand to have happened and the dog is looking at a random passenger as he was escorted through the plane. #iah #msy #ual #unitedairlines #neworleans #houston #searchdog #freakonaplane
No injuries were reported.
“Holy Shamoly! Exciting end to a great trip to NOLA!” Cole said in her Facebook post.
