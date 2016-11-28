Houston-area football player in coma after suffering injury in playoff game

A Houston-area football player is still in critical condition Monday after suffering a serious head injury during a playoff game.
Grant Milton, a senior for The Woodlands, underwent surgery Saturday after collapsing on the sideline during the third quarter of a game against Austin Bowie at McLane Stadium in Waco, KWTX reported.
A Caring Bridge page set up for Milton on Monday reads that he is in a coma, but his CT scans show improvement.
“His vital signs are strong and anyone who knows Grant would say he is STRONG and SPIRITED. The doctors indicate he is trending in the right direction and that his youthfulness and strength are on his side,” the page reads.
KWTX estimates about 700 went to the prayer vigil for Milton Sunday night at StoneBridge Church in The Woodlands.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with medical costs and other expenses commuting to Waco. As of Monday, it has raised more than $28,000 in 23 hours.
Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton wrote on Facebook that Milton has the community there also rallying around him.
“I just spoke with Grant’s dad and let him know that Grant and his family have Waco pulling for them. They appreciate the thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Facebook.
The Woodlands defeated Austin Bowie 52-31 and will face Round Rock Saturday in Waco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments