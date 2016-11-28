Texas

November 28, 2016 7:22 PM

1 dead after shots fired into South Texas grocery store

The Associated Press
PALMVIEW, Texas

South Texas authorities say a 25-year-old man has been arrested after one person was killed and three were injured when shots were fired through a grocery store break room window from the outside.

Palmview police Chief Christopher Barerra says the shooting at the HEB happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. He says the suspect fled, then called 911 to confess. Barrera says the suspect surrendered outside of his home at about 4:30 a.m.

Raul Lopez is charged with first-degree murder and three attempted murder counts.

Barrera says that two of the injured were in critical condition and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He says officers recovered the weapon after the suspect drew them a map of where he had thrown it after the shooting.

Palmview is near McAllen.

