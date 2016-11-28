Texas is one of the least charitable states, according to new study

Texas did not score well in a new study ranking each state for its charitable giving and volunteering.
The personal finance website WalletHub released a report Monday ranking each state from most to least charitable. Texas ranked 48th, only coming in ahead of California and Arizona.
WalletHub compared each state’s statistics based on 13 metrics, including volunteerism, percentage of donated income and number of charities per capita.
The study was published one day before “Giving Tuesday,” an effort to turn attention from shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to donating to charities. WalletHub says nearly a third of all annual giving takes place in December.
Utah easily had the highest total score in WalletHub’s study, followed by Minnesota, North Dakota, Maryland and Oklahoma in the top 5.
