A trip to see Santa ends in hospital, but officer helps St. Nick deliver

Santa Claus made an early delivery with the help of a Central Texas officer.
Robert and Wendy Miller and their kids left Dripping Springs to visit Santa’s Wonderland in College Station last week when an accident sent the family to the hospital. The family had recently moved from to Texas, and the kids were excited to see Santa. Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the accident.
College Station Police Officer Jeff Seale responded to the call in more ways than one.
“They had driven 2 hours to bring their little kids to Santa's Wonderland but didn't make it because of the crash. The kids very clearly seemed traumatized and it stuck with me,” the officer wrote on College Station Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Facebook page.
Officer Seale returned from the store with three stockings and candy for the kids. He told them that Santa heard what happened and was sad he missed their visit.
“I also said that he sent me back with the stockings to give to them because he wanted them to feel better,” he continued on Facebook. “The hugs and looks on their faces made the rest of my 17 hour shift worth it.”
Wendy Miller told TV station KBTX that Officer Seale saved the night.
"The Police are men and women are passionate about making a difference in this world,” she told the station. “On Tuesday night Officer Seale made that difference he changed a traumatic event into a magical story for two very scared little girls. That is what it is all about."
