Girl, 5, found tied up behind San Antonio Burger King, reports say

A 5-year-old girl was reunited with her father early Friday after she was found tied up behind a Burger King in San Antonio, according to reports.
A woman called police at 2:30 a.m. Friday to report finding the girl, according to FOX 29 in San Antonio. Police said that other than some marks on her wrist, she was OK.
Police reportedly believe the girl’s mother left her in the parking lot. Police said she was taken to her father, who is separated from the girl’s mother.
KENS 5 in San Antonio reported that the girl’s mother was seen at a Walgreens across the street from the Burger King at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
