November 24, 2016 9:08 AM

West Texas police pay for families’ pre-Thanksgiving groceries

By Mark David Smith

In an effort to serve their community further, a group of Abilene police officers paid for many families’ groceries just before Thanksgiving.

Several members of the Abilene Police Officer’s Association went to the HEB grocery store in Abilene and hung out around the checkout lines on Tuesday, waiting to pleasantly surprise about 20 families by paying their bills in full.

“We didn’t do this for any publicity but hopefully our generosity of giving back will encourage others to do the same,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The association’s president, Adam Becker, said they tried the same thing last year before Thanksgiving, and “it was such a blessing to us that we wanted to do it again this year.”

