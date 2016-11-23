Country’s biggest new refinery since the 1970s is coming to Texas

The biggest new oil refinery in the country since the 1970s is coming to South Texas, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Houston-based Raven Petroleum plans to process up to 50,000 barrels a day of crude oil from the Eagle Ford shale at the facility. It would be located off Texas Highway 359 in Duval County, between Laredo and Corpus Christi, according to the Express-News.
Raven Petroleum plans to export gas from the refinery by rail, possibly to Mexico. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
The refinery would sit in the heart of the Eagle Ford shale, which stretches from the Mexico border at Laredo across South Texas, covering 30 counties, according to EagleFordShale.com. The website noted 45 active rigs in the shale as of last week.
The Permian Basin’s Wolfcamp formation in West Texas is considered the biggest shale in Texas and the U.S.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments