Kansas killing, abduction suspect living in US illegally

3:34 Masked suspect enters a Midland 7-Eleven with a gun but can’t find anyone Pause

1:17 Thankgiving dinner for horses inside Karen Schoeve's house

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers