North Texas company makes Trump a custom cowboy hat worth $2,800

It sounds like a New Yorker’s sense of style: Beaver belly fur and mink with lettering stamped in gold foil.
But when President-elect Donald Trump puts on his custom cowboy hat — made of only the finest materials — know that it came straight from a small town in North Texas.
Trump’s family asked the American Hat Co. in Bowie this month to make the winning candidate a personalized piece of Western headwear, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.
The style caught Trump’s attention on the campaign trail when he saw Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wearing one of the hats. The day after Trump won the election, his son, Eric Trump, contacted the Bowie company about getting one made for his father.
The family requested a light color, the Times Record News reported, so the hat maker went with silver.
The hat, which would sell for $2,800, has a traditional cattleman’s crown with a gold stamp on the inside band: “President Donald J. Trump. United States of America. January, 20, 2017.”
The Bowie company has had famous clients before, including Pharrell Williams and the Zac Brown Band, according to the Times Record News.
“If you put me with a cowboy hat anywhere on the planet, someone’s eventually going to say, ‘Are you a cowboy?’ ” American Hat Co. president Keith Mundee told the Times Record News. “It’s the one thing that's truly American. The cowboy is an iconic American symbol.”
The company is still coordinating when it will present the hat to Trump. The finished product will be on display at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas next week.
