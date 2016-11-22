Watch: Cleburne police officer saves man from fiery crash

When Cleburne police Officer Chad Carter responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, the woman who called 911 desperately waved him toward a fiery car off Nolan River Road.
Carter’s body camera captured what happened next.
With the back end of the car fire, Carter unloaded an extinguisher from his patrol SUV and ran toward the smoke. He yelled at the driver to get out of the car, and then sprayed at the flames.
“Get out of the car, man,” Carter told the driver.
When the driver didn’t move, Carter ran to the other side of the vehicle and opened the passenger door, reaching for the driver’s arm.
“Come on. I need you to get out,” he told the driver. “The car’s on fire.”
The driver still wouldn’t move.
Carter stepped way and heard the 911 caller telling him the front of the car was on fire. He then went back to the passenger door and pulled the driver out, dragging him away from the smoking car.
After getting the driver a good distance away, Carter ran back and sprayed the flames at the front of the car with the fire extinguisher.
“Officer Carter’s actions demonstrate that there’s more to being a police officer than writing tickets and making arrests,” a police department statement said, according to WFAA-TV. “Officer Carter put himself in danger to save the life of a citizen.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
