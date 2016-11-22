Accused San Antonio cop killer marries day after ambush

The man accused of killing a San Antonio police officer Sunday morning got married on Monday, hours before he was arrested, according to court documents obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.
Otis Tyrone McKane, 31, received a marriage license with Christian Chanel Fields at 9:27 a.m. Monday at the Bexar County Courthouse, the newspaper reported.
About seven hours later, at 4:20 p.m., police SWAT officers arrested McKane off Interstate 10.
He was riding in a car driven by a woman who has not been identified, police said. A two-year-old child was also in the car.
The Express-News reported that the car McKane was arrested in is owned by Fields.
McKane is accused of shooting Det. Benjamin Marconi, 50, on Sunday as Marconi sat in his squad car writing a traffic ticket. McKane walked up to Marconi’s window and fired, police have said.
McKane, who was spotted on surveillance video at police headquarters before the shooting, said he was angry over a child-custody battle and “lashed out at somebody who didn’t deserve it,” the Associated Press reported.
“I think the uniform was the target and the first person that happened along was the first person that (the suspect) targeted,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference Monday morning.
Marconi’s death, along with three other shootings of police officers Sunday, prompted Fort Worth police to take a precautionary measure Monday. The department ordered officers to respond to all calls in pairs for the “foreseeable future,” a police spokesman said.
