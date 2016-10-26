Hotel rooftop features big lazy river in shape of Texas

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:03 UTA coach Scott Cross was willing to take a technical foul to get this injured senior one last dose of playing time

1:20 Surveillance video shows Birmingham woman jumping out of trunk after abduction

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:17 Police respond to report of shot fired

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story