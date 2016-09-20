Mourning relative says funeral director took selfie with coffin, hearse

It was rough enough burying her 32-year-old cousin on Saturday — the one-year anniversary of her grandmother’s death, Rose Molina told KTRK-TV in Houston.
Making it worse, the funeral director appeared to be taking a selfie as the casket was placed into the hearse.
“You could see he had kind of angled or, you know, had it positioned a certain way where you could catch the background,” she said.
She told KTRK she approached Jones and asked him if he had just taken a selfie. He told her he was just fixing his tie, she said.
Upset, Molina later went to Jones’ Facebook page and noticed that he apparently had taken a number of selfies with caskets and hearses. Indeed, he frequently updates his profile on the page with such photos.
In a Google review of Leal Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements in Jacinto City, Molina said Jones took selfies not only at the funeral home but as he was driving the hearse in the procession afterward. “DISGUSTING,” she wrote.
We tried to contact Jones via Facebook and got no response.
A spokesman at Leal Funeral Home said Jones was on vacation. Funeral home director Joaquin Leal told KTRK that Jones is an independent contractor and that he had called the family to apologize.
Molina says she plans to file an official complaint.
— Tom Uhler
