Mom who lost husband, baby in wreck: I won’t let their deaths be in vain

A Texas woman who lost her husband and unborn child in a wreck caused by a suspected drunken driver last month says she’ll do everything in her power to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to other people.
Kristian Guerrero, 24 and 19 weeks pregnant, was driving on Texas 21 in San Marcos when a car in the oncoming lane veered. The cars collided head-on, and her husband, Fabian Guerrero-Moreno, in the passenger seat was killed.
Guerrero was injured and after two days, doctors induced labor, and the baby was stillborn.
The other vehicle was driven by a 21-year-old Texas State University student who told police that she had just been floating on the Guadalupe River and had been drinking, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.
“When I held him and saw his tiny face, I felt as if Fabian, his father, was with me,” she told The Daily Advertiser . “I cried out to him to take care of our son. It was a very emotional moment for everyone in the room. He had all of his father’s features, so I felt as if I got my final chance to see my husband again. He was the most precious thing I ever laid eyes on.”
The Bryan family held a double funeral service for the baby and her husband on Aug. 12.
She posted two pictures on Facebook on Sunday, one of her vehicle and the other of her in a hospital bed.
“This is me finally being able to hold my son. This is what being in an induced labor for almost 24 hrs after surviving a car crash that killed my husband and my son looks like,” she wrote. “All because someone thought it was okay to get wasted and drive.”
She told readers that it is OK to take away a driver’s keys or to call a ride for someone suspected of being drunk.
“What’s not okay is spending the rest of your life with the guilt of knowing you’ve taken someone’s life and taken someone’s life away before they even got a chance to be in this world,” she wrote. “It’s not worth it. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t risk your freedom.”
She said drinking and driving endangers everyone else on the road.
“I could’ve died Aug. 2nd, but God had other plans. I’m left behind to fight this fight for my husband and my son,” she wrote. “ And I will continue to spread awareness and share this story until the day I die in hopes it prevents anyone else from feeling the pain I walk around with every day. I refuse to let my husband and my son’s deaths be in vain.”
According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 27 people die every day in the United States as a result of a drunken driving wreck.
The driver of the other car, Shana Elliott, faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter and one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle. She remained in the Hays County Jail on Monday with bail set at $385,000.
