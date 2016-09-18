‘Ex-gay’ billboards in Waco to be taken down next month

Waco’s “ex-gay” billboards are coming down — next month.
Three billboards that read “Ex-Gays prove change is possible” will be taken down in October at the end of the contract, according to KXXV.
Carmen Saenz, a founder of LGBT activist group Interwaco, said she called the owner of the billboard company and complained.
"The people that own that company don't want any controversy. They don't want to fall down on either side when I explained to them what reparative therapy is... they had no idea," Saenz told the station.
The billboards, which gained national attention, were paid for by the Parents and Friends of Ex-Gays (PFOX).
On its website, PFOX is described as a “national nonprofit organization committed to helping ex-gays and parents and friends of gays who want help, hope and community.”
The site also says the group wants to increase awareness of the “ex-gay” community.
"What we want to let people know is that there is hope if you are unhappy with your sexual orientation. There is no scientific evidence to suggest you are born that way. If you are unhappy you can change," PFOX's Executive Director Regina Griggs told the Waco station.
PFOX plans to vote next month on the next move for future signs.
