Deputies discover almost $3M of marijuana plants in rural Central Texas

Last week, deputies recovered a pot farm nestled in rural Central Texas worth millions, complete with an irrigation system and camp.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office discovered Thursday about 5,900 marijuana plants worth about $2.9 million.
Officials also found a camp nearby and a in-depth irrigation system that consisted of a generator, pump and hoses that connected through each field.
"I believe there were about six separate fields," sheriff’s Investigator Karen Box told KBTX.
Officials said they’ll destroy the plants.
"This is the largest we have ever seized. Before this one was five years ago in the Benchley area," Sheriff Gerald Yezak told the station.
No arrests have been made yet. Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (979) 828-3299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-299-0191.
