Texas Gov. Abbott says burned feet have ‘healed miraculously’

Gov. Greg Abbott explained how he got his burns that caused him to miss the Republication National Convention but added his feet have already started healing.
Abbott said he sustained third-degree burns on his feet while taking a shower on vacation in Wyoming.
“I was in a shower with scalding water on my feet,” he told the San Antonio Express-News. “Because of my paralysis, I couldn’t feel the burns that were taking place. And as a consequence, it was like having my feet in scalding water for several minutes.”
He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for skin-graft surgery.
“They had to do grafting on both of my feet, and it has healed miraculously,” he told the newspaper.
Abbott talked about the incident at a question-and-answer segment at a campaign event for U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick replaced Abbott at the national convention in Cleveland.
