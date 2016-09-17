Rice MOB pokes fun of Baylor scandal in halftime show

Although Baylor beat Rice 38-10 at the Owls’ home opener, it’s the halftime show that many people are still talking about.
The Marching Owl Band’s performance poked fun at Baylor for its sexual assault scandal Friday night through formations and a video show on the scoreboard.
Rice's MOB band making fun of Baylor’s sexual assault scandal at halftime. Referring to Title IX here pic.twitter.com/kp39MsoZKi— Adam Coleman (@RiceChron) September 17, 2016
During the performance, the scoreboard showed jokes featuring the Muppets’ Fozzie Bear.
The band opened with a Roman numeral IX formation, referencing Title IX lawsuits against Baylor.
“The number of the day is 9, since nine is the number of justices on the Supreme Court. Or is it?” one of the slides reads.
The band also formed a star to represent former Baylor president Ken Starr while playing “Hit the Road, Jack.”
“Finally, today’s letter of the day is the letter ‘N’ as in nanotechnology, invented at Rice, neurobiology, for all you pre-meds, and knowledge, if you were educated in Waco,” another slide reads.
Former coach Art Briles was in attendance at the game, but he told ESPN that he left in the second quarter.
"I'm not trying to be a distraction," Briles told ESPN. "It's about the coaches and it's about the players."
According to Deadspin, this isn’t the first time the MOB has targeted an opponents’ scandal.
The site reports that in 2008 against the University of Texas, the band played the “Dragnet” theme while members symbolizing Longhorns were chased by actors dressed as police.
