At Rice, Biden unveils latest 'Cancer Moonshot' ideas

1:47 Police release video of a suspect in UT student's death Pause

52:13 ▶ Sandra Bland traffic stop

0:37 That sinking feeling in Granbury

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:51 Elvis Andrus on Rangers keeping eye on the prize

2:06 Texas Ballet Theater performs "Carmen"

1:30 Clinton's back and so is Trump's hair

1:55 Texas Ballet Theater performs "Danse a Grande Vitesse

4:52 Arlington cultural district

1:19 Mac Attack Previews Cowboys Game With D.C. Interns