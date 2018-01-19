A question you never thought you'd ask: Is this a giraffe or a cow?

We can't blame this little guy for being confused, but he sure sounds really silly.
A newborn giraffe at the Abilene Zoo may think he's a cow, because he makes noises similar to a cow's moo.
Never miss a local story.
The zookeepers began to notice the baby giraffe making low humming sounds. The Zoo shared on Facebook that, "“vocalizations such as this one are incredibly rare for our staff who have over 60 years of combined experience working with giraffes.”
Regardless of his identity confusion, he sure is cute!
Comments