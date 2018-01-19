This newborn giraffe at the Abilene Zoo has a special talent: mooing. Yup, like a cow.
A question you never thought you'd ask: Is this a giraffe or a cow?

By Lena Blietz

January 19, 2018 05:05 PM

We can't blame this little guy for being confused, but he sure sounds really silly.

A newborn giraffe at the Abilene Zoo may think he's a cow, because he makes noises similar to a cow's moo.

    A zoo in Abilene, Texas, managed to capture on camera some short footage of a giraffe calf vocalizing, rarely heard or seen. It's pretty hilarious and definitely Texan.

A zoo in Abilene, Texas, managed to capture on camera some short footage of a giraffe calf vocalizing, rarely heard or seen. It's pretty hilarious and definitely Texan.

The zookeepers began to notice the baby giraffe making low humming sounds. The Zoo shared on Facebook that, "“vocalizations such as this one are incredibly rare for our staff who have over 60 years of combined experience working with giraffes.”

Regardless of his identity confusion, he sure is cute!

