Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explains why he owes the IRS

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explains why he owes the IRS

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.

Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County

Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

  Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

    A tractor trailer attempting to drive up a icy hill in Longview around noon on Tuesday had its wheels begin spinning as it climbed the hill and began to slide backwards down the hill. Facebook user Kristy Boyd caught the frightening scene on camera.

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

A tractor trailer attempting to drive up a icy hill in Longview around noon on Tuesday had its wheels begin spinning as it climbed the hill and began to slide backwards down the hill. Facebook user Kristy Boyd caught the frightening scene on camera.
Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports.

Horse rescued from Harvey floodwaters in Crosby, Texas

Horse rescued from Harvey floodwaters in Crosby, Texas

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help." Credit: Briscoe Cain via Storyful

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast.