Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Carlisle pleased with Mavericks' preseason progress 0:55

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

  • Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

    Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports.

M.A. Cantu and Trent Watts/ Storyful and AP
Horse rescued from Harvey floodwaters in Crosby, Texas

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help." Credit: Briscoe Cain via Storyful

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast.