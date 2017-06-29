Ted Cruz has a look-alike and it’s the chairman of the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs

If Sen. Ted Cruz wants a break from the rigors of Washington, he may have found his stand-in.
On Wednesday, Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted “Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!). The tweet included a photo of him with Ricketts that stirred plenty of conversation on the internet.
Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017
To many on social media, the resemblance is uncanny.
This could be the best face swap ever.— Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesAU) June 28, 2017
Someone swapped @tedcruz's and Tom Ricketts' faces and practically nothing changed. pic.twitter.com/RlEjJ9RMt5
It’s nothing new for the Texas senator.
He’s been compared to Grandpa Munster from the old TV show “The Munsters,” with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, added to the mix.
I see it. If you combine Schumer w/ Ted Cruz it would be exactly Grandpa Munster! Funny cause Cruz & Schumer are polar oposites! pic.twitter.com/Q9CasmnANJ— Danny from the Bay! (@Cappers54) June 28, 2017
And he’s been likened to Duke basketball player Grayson Allen.
If we could just get Grayson Allen in a room with Ted Cruz & Tom Ricketts, we'd have a conservative remake of 'Duplicity' on our hands pic.twitter.com/KC8spOHvlv— DJ Dunson (@CerebralSportex) June 29, 2017
For his part, Cruz, who will be speaking in McKinney on Wednesday, took the ribbing in stride, tweeting “for some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.”
