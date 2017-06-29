Some say Sen. Ted Cruz and Chicago Cubs chairman resemble one another.
June 29, 2017 11:53 AM

Ted Cruz has a look-alike and it’s the chairman of the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs

By Bill Hanna

If Sen. Ted Cruz wants a break from the rigors of Washington, he may have found his stand-in.

On Wednesday, Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted “Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!). The tweet included a photo of him with Ricketts that stirred plenty of conversation on the internet.

To many on social media, the resemblance is uncanny.

It’s nothing new for the Texas senator.

He’s been compared to Grandpa Munster from the old TV show “The Munsters,” with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, added to the mix.

And he’s been likened to Duke basketball player Grayson Allen.

For his part, Cruz, who will be speaking in McKinney on Wednesday, took the ribbing in stride, tweeting “for some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.”

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

