UT just landed a big gift from a notable Fort Worth businessman

Fort Worth real estate tycoon John Goff has donated $6 million to his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, to support real estate and other learning initiatives at the McCombs School of Business.
The gift will help expand the school’s Real Estate Investment Fund, which gives students the opportunity to oversee investments; fund a new chair in real estate; and create the John Goff Labs in the school’s Robert Rowling Hall, the new graduate school for business.
“Being a graduate of the McCombs School of Business has been extremely meaningful to my career,” said Goff, a 1977 UT grad who is chairman and CEO of Crescent Real Estate and managing principal of Goff Capital, in a statement. “I am thrilled to make this gift to enhance the real estate program at McCombs. Jay’s personal background and passion for real estate were catalysts in my decision, and collectively we intend to make this the No. 1 ranked real estate program in the country.”
Jay Hartzell, dean of the McCombs School, said the gift will help put the school’s real estate program among the nation’s elite. “We will be second to none in our ability to provide experiential learning for our undergraduate and graduate students, complementing the analytical foundation we’ve always given them,” he said.
Goff made a name for himself at Crescent, which he co-founded with the late Fort Worth investor Richard Rainwater in the early 1990s. Goff was CEO of Crescent when it was sold in 2007 to Morgan Stanley for $6.5 billion. He reacquired it in 2009 in partnership with Barclays Capital. Goff Capital Partners was founded in the late 1990s.
Last year, Goff raised $200 million from investors for a fund focused on U.S. properties. He was also inducted into the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Real Estate Professionals Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame.
