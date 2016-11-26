UT-Austin fires head football coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong has been fired as the head football coach at the University of Texas at Austin, the school announced Saturday.
"It's a very difficult day for me, my family and all of the people affected by this decision," Strong said in a statement posted online. "I'm most disappointed for these kids and our staff who have poured so much of their lives into this program for the past three years. I do understand that it comes down to wins and losses, and we have not done our job in that area yet."
His dismissal follows a disappointing loss Friday against Big 12 rival Texas Christian University. The Longhorns finished the 2016 season with a 5-7 record, and Strong had a record of 16-21 in his three seasons as head coach.
In a separate statement Saturday, UT-Austin President Greg Fenves said that while Strong was an "outstanding leader and role model ... the results over three seasons were not there."
"I am grateful for the contributions Charlie Strong made to our athletics program and the community," said Fenves. "I wish Charlie, Vicki and their family only the best moving forward. I will forever consider them friends of the university."
According to Yahoo Sports, University of Houston coach Tom Herman is expected to meet with Texas personnel to discuss replacing Strong. While Herman was also rumored to take over at Louisiana State University, then-assistant coach Ed Orgeron was hired as the full-time head coach early Saturday.
As previously reported by The Texas Tribune, UT-Austin will pay a hefty price to fire Strong. Since the former head coach still has two years left on his $5 million-a-year contract and there’s no buyout in place, he’ll likely be owed the full $10 million even though he won’t coach the next two seasons, according to a copy of the contract.
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments