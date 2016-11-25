In Perryton, small-town doctor lost a child but found a home

From the time she was 15 and a student at Boyd High School, Jennifer McGaughy knew she wanted to be a small-town doctor just like her father.
But unlike her Dad, who moved from town to town, McGaughy wanted to put down roots.
She just didn’t realize how deep those roots would grow in Perryton, located at the top of the Texas Panhandle 375 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
Perryton is closer to six other state capitals than Austin.
Perryton is so remote that it’s just seven miles from the Oklahoma state line, 47 miles from Liberal, Kansas and closer to six other state capitals than Austin
But a family tragedy eight years ago cemented her ties to the community in ways she could never have imagined.
“We have a son buried here,” McGaughy said.
That type of heartbreak could tear a family apart — McGaughy’s own parents divorced after her brother died — but the bonds only grew stronger with the residents of Perryton.
“This town became home,” said her husband, Sam McGaughy.
In 2008, she was pregnant with twins. Her water broke only 19 weeks into the pregnancy. She stayed on bed rest for two and half weeks before twin boys, Justin and Jake, were born. But Justin didn’t survive. Jake would spend three and a half months in the neonatal intensive care unit. He ended up with spastic diplegia, a mild form of cerebral palsy and traveled to Amarillo for physical therapy until he started school.
“With everything we went through with our sons, they took care of us and embraced us and allowed us to survive,” Sam McGaughy said. “She took a six-month leave of absence. They continued to pay us. They set up a loan. We did pay that back. The community raised about $10,000 through fundraisers to pay bills.”
And when a snowstorm threatened to cut them off, the town rallied around them again.
“We were still trying to get in a routine with a premature baby,” Sam McGaughy said. “He was on oxygen. A heart monitor. He was screaming his head off. Then we get a call. There’s a storm coming. ‘Do you have a generator? No? Come to town to get one!’”
They were without power for 18 hours and snowed in from the storm.
“Then all of the sudden here comes the tractors to dig us out,’ Sam McGaughy said. “They had the road cleared immediately in case we had an emergency. People were thinking of us. You just don’t see that in other places.”
Jennifer McGaughy was kept on the payroll the entire time by Ochiltree General Hospital and worked shifts in the emergency room for several years to pay the hospital back.
Filling a niche
When she moved to Perryton in 2006, a town of 8,800 built on oil and gas and agriculture that bills itself as the “Wheatheart of the Nation,” she knew little about it.
But she knew what she wanted.
“I wanted to be an old-fashioned small-town doctor,” she said.
McGaughy runs the Perryton Health Center, a clinic inside Ochiltree General Hospital. From that clinic, she focuses on family practice and obstetrics to patients from a 60-mile radius including Oklahoma. She is one of five full-time doctors in a town that also has two nurse practicioners and a radiologist that visits once a week.
“I feel like I fill a niche here,” McGaughy said. “I’m the only female. My nurse practitioner is female so she and I are like ‘we’re the girls. We take care of the girls.’”
That includes serving as an outlet for teen-aged pregnancies and whatever else comes her way.
“Our pregnant teens need care,” McGaughy said. “We pride ourselves on bringing them here and being a non-judging facility. We take them in and teach them how to be good mothers.”
That includes dealing with mothers as young as 13.
“People are like, ‘What did you tell them?’ and I’m like they’ve already been persecuted by all their friends and their church and teachers,” McGaughy said. “It’s my job to make them transition from this little child into this mother.”
McGaughy, 41, also deals with many modern-day problems that the old country doc couldn’t imagine.
Change and uncertainty
Many of her patients are Hispanic and don’t speak English. If they need a referral, patients have to go 130 miles to Amarillo and sometimes 260 miles to Lubbock.
“We’re probably 60 percent-70 percent Hispanic here,” McGaughy said. “I speak Spanish most of the day.”
Unlike many rural communities, most have insurance either from the local school district or through Texas Farms, a local pig farm.
McGaughy also feels more secure than many small-town physicians because of the local support for doctors and the local hospital.
“I’m not as worried because we’re the only ones out here doing what we’re doing,” McGaughy said. “I am concerned about where these polices are taking people. These outrageous deductibles and things like that. Many have insurance but they kind of don’t have insurance because they have a $6,000 deductible per year so they’re basically paying cash for their health care.”
Like other doctors, she is facing changes.
She has worked under a contract with Ochiltree General Hospital but will become an employee to get benefits and handle some of the changes coming for physicians.
The Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) will change the way physicians get paid.
She and a number of other Panhandle physicians have joined a physician-hospital organization (PHO) and are also part of an accountable care organization (ACO) to handle the new Medicare regulations.
Recent announcements have eased concerns for small-town doctors as they can now decide how quickly they want to jump into the new program.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty,” McGaughy said. “We’re going to go from fee-for-service to performance-based. It’s like what’s your rating and are you doing what they want you to be doing? It’s very controlling.”
Not just a job
McGaughy remains satisfied with her decision to move to the top of the Panhandle — even if there is little privacy.
Someone once knocked on her door looking for medical help and she had a patient sit down next to her in a booth while she was eating with her family at a local restaurant.
“I was in a store one time and a lady came up and said, “My son can’t find his left nut,’” McGaughy said. “My seven-year-old is standing there with me asking, ‘what’s a nut?’”
But for the most part, McGaughy isn’t bothered by the intrusions.
“If you were a doctor in Fort Worth, you could be anonymous,” McGaughy said. “Here, it’s very community-oriented. It’s a whole life thing; it’s not just your job.”
She leads the local March of Dimes effort, called Bustin’for Justin in memory of her son, to help families with children born prematurely.
Sharon Ellzey, who owns the two local radio stations KEYE AM and FM, said Perryton is fortunate to have McGaughy and other physicians.
“Many times we think bigger is better,” Ellzey said. “We are making sure people recognize what we have here.”
As some of Perryton’s doctors get older, Ellzey said the town already has commitments from two other physicians, currently in residency, to move to Perryton.
“It’s important to us that we have two young men coming in to take up the slack,” Ellzey said. “We believe in investing in it.”
As for McGaughy, Ellzey praised her for diagnosing a medical condition when other big-city physicians could not.
“I came down with something that nobody else could figure out but she did,” Ellzey said. “She ran every test on me and referred me to a specialist but she told me what it was going to be before I went.”
To McGaughy, diagnosing patients is one of the perks of being in a small town. Solving a mystery is part of the fun of the job.
“I don’t have a specialist at every corner,” McGaughy said. “I’m going to try and figure it out. It takes me months to get them into a specialist. I kind of like the whole sleuth, investigatory thing. If I practiced in Fort Worth, I would just be the gatekeeper.”
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments