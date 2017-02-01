Cliburn auditions travel through Moscow and Seoul

Editor’s note: Cliburn CEO Jacques Marquis is blogging news and notes from the 2017 competition screening auditions, which will conclude in Fort Worth next month.
I am writing this on the flight back to the United States from Seoul. This last part of our screening tour finished with a lot of traveling and time changes. We left Budapest for Moscow and were happy to be in another mythic building: the Moscow Conservatory, where Van Cliburn won the Tchaikovsky Competition in 1958. The conservatory is under major renovation, and we listened to the candidates in a small hall.
Since the schedule was not too demanding (we heard a lot of Russian candidates in Hannover and we will hear more in New York, as well), the jury members had time to visit family (Dmitri Alexeev, who is from Russia), to practice (Michel Beroff, Janina Fialkowska and Pamela Mia Paul), to tour Moscow (Jamie Parker), and to go to the opera (Janina, Michel and Dmitri), the Bolshoï (Pamela), and a hockey game (Jamie and myself).
A traveling group of Texans (mainly from Fort Worth) came to Moscow to attend the screening auditions and for the “Moscow in winter” experience. This special tour, organized by a Cliburn subscriber and owner of Mon Voyage Travel, was extremely well-planned and they had much fun.
I have to say that the weather turned out not too cold. On different occasions, the jury members hung out and mingled with the tourists. They came to the auditions and made them more interesting for the candidates — it’s always nice when you have a big audience to perform for.
We left Moscow after five days for Seoul and flew during the night. According to Wikipedia, greater Seoul is the fourth-largest urban area in the world after Tokyo, New York, and Sao Paulo. According to my taxi driver, they are third.
We were extremely well received by the Seoul National University. The jurors had their own practice room, we had a nice hall that sat 275 people, a good audience for every session (200-220 people), and high-caliber artists. And there was an espresso machine in the jury room, which helped with the jet lag.
So far, we have heard 79 candidates, and we have 66 to go — 34 in New York and 32 in Fort Worth. Now the jurors are back in their hometowns, and the next meeting will be in New York, Tuesday-Feb. 12. Then we will be back in Fort Worth for the last auditions Feb. 15-18 at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall.
Auditions are open to the public and free to attend — and they are really good!
Stay tuned.
Fort Worth auditions
Fort Worth fans can get their first look at some of the pianists vying for a spot in the official competition at screening auditions Feb. 15-18 at PepsiCo Recital Hall at Texas Christian University.
At the keyboard will be some familiar faces: Lindsay Garritson, Ruoyu Huang and Alex Poliykov competed in the 2013 Cliburn; Tony Yang and Zitong Wang competed in the 2015 Cliburn junior competition; and Peter Klimo is a TCU student.
Each auditioner will play a 40-minute solo recital, and all performances are free; tickets are not required.
The 2017 Cliburn competition takes place May 25-June 10 at Bass Hall; complete competition subscriptions ($600-$3,000) and individual-round subscriptions ($30-$450) are on sale now. For scheduling, ticket and other information, visit www.cliburn.org.
