A Star-Telegram election database
2018 primary runoff candidate database
Searchable database of Tarrant County primary runoff election candidates
Texans will head to the polls in May to resolve primary races where the top vote-getter did not receive 50 percent plus one vote. Star-Telegram asked candidates in contested races on the Tarrant County ballot to answer a few questions about why they are running and why they are the best candidate. Here's a look at their responses in their own words. Early voting runs from May 14-18. The runoff election is May 22.
Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio