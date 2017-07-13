Vanessa Pavesio: Success lies in education

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:00 Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County Pause 1:55 At the piano with Cliburn Amateur competitor Clark Vann Griffith 0:12 Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand? 0:15 1,300 sheep invade city after shepherd falls asleep 0:34 Vadym Kholodenko returns to a standing ovation 1:12 Cliburn medalist Vadym Kholodenko returns to Fort Worth stage 1:58 Ivy the dog can fetch craft beer from fridge and paint 1:15 Vanessa Pavesio says education key for immigrants 1:01 Vistasp Karbhari: 'Aspire to be one of the best' 1:13 Tom Ha escaped South Vietnam in 1975 as Saigon fell Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Pavesio has worked painstakingly to establish practical workshops in North Texas that allow people to learn a variety of trades. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Pavesio has worked painstakingly to establish practical workshops in North Texas that allow people to learn a variety of trades. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com