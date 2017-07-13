Vistasp Karbhari: ‘None of our journeys follow a standard form’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Arlington mom from Mexico lives in fear of detention, deportation Pause 3:00 Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County 1:55 At the piano with Cliburn Amateur competitor Clark Vann Griffith 0:12 Why is this spotted skunk doing a handstand? 0:15 1,300 sheep invade city after shepherd falls asleep 0:34 Vadym Kholodenko returns to a standing ovation 1:12 Cliburn medalist Vadym Kholodenko returns to Fort Worth stage 1:58 Ivy the dog can fetch craft beer from fridge and paint 1:13 F-35A fighter jet missile strike demo 1:35 F-35A fighter jet in action Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email He was named President of the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013 Rodger Mallison, Max Faulkner, Paul Moseley, Brandon Wade

He was named President of the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013 Rodger Mallison, Max Faulkner, Paul Moseley, Brandon Wade