Immigrants in North Texas are united by their passion to live in America, and refuse to let their voices be silenced. While worried about President Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on illegal immigration and the looming "sanctuary cities" law in Texas, they want the people they live and work with to understand the important roles they play in our communities. “That’s the narrative that has been lost,” said State Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr., D-Fort Worth, whose family is from the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

Sam Alnoubani, Bedford

'I believe in this country. I’m raising my children here.'

Tom Ha, Haltom City

‘My family believed I was killed when Saigon fell.’

Vistasp Karbhari, Arlington

‘None of our journeys follow a standard form ...’

Vanessa Pavesio, Grand Prairie

‘We wanted to bring education because that’s the key to many things ...’

Undocumented woman, Arlington

‘It’s a dream. You don’t know when it is going to end.’

