What is your state lawmaker posting on Facebook?

Want to know what your state lawmaker thinks about certain legislative issues?
Might want to check Facebook.
A new study shows most Texas lawmakers post on social media when the Legislature meets in Austin.
Locally, state Reps. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, and Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, posted the most on Facebook during the legislative session last year, ranking 9th, 10th and 14th, according to a study by the Texas Politics Project at UT in Austin.
In the Senate, local Republican state Sens. Konni Burton of Colleyville, Brian Birdwell of Granbury, Jane Nelson of Flower Mound and Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills made the 14th, 17th, 19th and 22nd most Facebook posts, respectively, during the state's 85th Legislative Session in 2017.
But who did it best?
Firebrand Stickland — who has drawn media attention for everything from working with the Freedom Caucus to kill bills last year to trying to legalize unlicensed open carry across the state — received the most Facebook "likes" in the lower chamber. Turner, who heads the Texas House Democratic Caucus, had the third most likes and Krause trailed with the 12th most likes.
In the Senate, Nelson — dean of the Tarrrant County delegation who heads the Senate Finance Committee — received the third-most likes. Burton received the fifth most likes. Hancock received the 15th most likes and Birdwell received the 20th most likes.
"While Democrats post more often, on average, Republican members garner more “likes” for their posts: 81 likes on average for Republican House members, compared with 29 for Democratic House members; and 108 for Senate Republicans, compared to 47 for Senate Democrats," according to the study researched by Lindsay Dun, Joshua Blank and Jim Henson.
Texas lawmakers head back to Austin for the next regular session Jan. 8, 2019. They'll wrap up their work May 27, 2019.
