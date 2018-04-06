Here's what House Speaker Paul Ryan said about working with the Senate

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan clearly has a higher opinion of the chamber where he works than the other one in the U.S. Capitol.
While in Fort Worth recently to visit and tour Catholic Charities Fort Worth, Ryan spoke of a bill he hopes will soon pass through Congress.
The measure he and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., worked on is geared to create a transparent data collection and analysis system to help federal agencies determine how successful programs are.
It has passed the House but has yet to make it through the Senate.
"The Senate’s a real slow place," he said as the audience chuckled. "It's a very frustrating thing sometimes."
Ryan said he hopes the measure will become law this year.
Primary runoff
It's still weeks away, but deadlines for the May 22 primary runoff are coming up soon.
If you voted in either primary on March 6, you are eligible to vote in that party's runoff. Registered voters who didn't vote in either primary may vote in either party's runoff.
And if you haven't registered to vote yet, but want to weigh in on this election, you have through April 23 to register. And you can vote in whichever runoff you choose.
Early voting runs from May 14-18 and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is May 11.
Races on the Republican primary runoff ballot in Tarrant County: 6th Congressional District, Ron Wright, J.K. "Jake" Ellzey; 342nd District Judge, Pat Gallagher, Kimberly Fitzpatrick; Probate Court No. 1: Patricia Cole, Chris Ponder; County tax assessor-collector, Mike Snyder, Wendy Burgess; Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Christopher "Chris" Gregory, Jacquelyn Wright; and Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Jason Charbonnet, Chris Garcia.
Races on the Democratic primary runoff ballot in Tarrant County: 6th Congressional District, Jana Lynne Sanchez, Ruby Faye Woolridge; 25th Congressional District, Chris Perri, Julie Oliver; Governor, Andrew White, Lupe Valdez; and Justice of the Peace Precinct 7, Frieda Porter, Kenneth D. Sanders.
Voter registration applications are available online; at the Tarrant County Elections Administration, 2700 Premier St.; and at subcourthouses, city halls, libraries and post offices.
If you aren't sure if you are registered to vote, check your status online at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call the local elections office at 817-831-8683.
