Best or worst bosses in Congress? Four Texans made the list

At times it may seem as though there’s a revolving door in some Texas congressional offices.
Staffers rotate in and out of some offices at such a fast clip that four Texas offices actually made the “Worst Bosses?” list compiled by LegiStorm, which tracks congressional worker data.
A new survey shows that four Texas members — U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth – made the top 10 list for staff turnovers between 2001-2016.
No Texan made the top 10 list for turnover in the U.S. Senate.
"The data can't tell us why turnover is so high," according to LegiStorm. "Short periods of time like a single year can make such measurements particularly unreliable. In single years, members might be hit by bad staffing luck or need a change in strategic focus caused by outside events."
Granger saw the seventh most turnover in the U.S. House.
Her staffers said that office has long been a launching pad for workers, noting that some have gone on to work for presidents and congressional leadership.
Last year, Barrett Karr, a former chief of staff for Granger and TCU graduate, became chief of staff for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“Congresswoman Granger hires the best, and when staff does decide to leave, they go to work for influential people or businesses,” Kevin Boland, Granger’s communications director, told Politico. “She appreciates the dedication and hard work of her current and former staff members.”
FW target?
State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, still doesn't know why he was a target.
But his name came up recently during the federal fraud trial of former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Houston.
Attorneys during the trial presented evidence to show how Stockman in 2013 used charitable donations to help fund spies and surveillance of fellow Republicans, including state Rep. James White, R-Woodville.
Attorney Benjamin Wetmore testified during the trial that Stockman also wanted information on two other Republican officeholders — Goldman and state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, according to the Houston Chronicle.
"It's very strange," said Goldman, who was elected in 2013. "I have no clue why my name was mentioned.
"It's just dumfounding."
Key election dates
April 23-May 1 Early voting for the May 5 city and school board election
May 5 Election day
May 14-18 Early voting for primary runoff
May 22 Primary runoff election
June 14-16 Republican Party state convention in San Antonio
June 21-23 Texas Democratic Party state convention in Fort Worth
