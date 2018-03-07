Ready to change the clocks this weekend?

Get ready to change your clocks again this weekend.

The twice-a-year tradition of changing time — springing forward and falling backward — is back again, despite some Texas lawmakers' efforts to end it.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, with clocks turning ahead one hour. It will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

A couple of Texas lawmakers last year proposed doing away with the practice once and for all but were unable to get their plan approved by the full state Legislature.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said state Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Van, who filed the bill. “I see no reason to have it.”

Supporters noted that some studies suggest that daylight saving time changes can lead to an increase in heart attacks and car accidents. They also said disrupting sleep patterns with a time change can cause problems such as tardiness, fatigue, decreased motivation and decreased alertness.

Opponents say ending daylight saving time would get rid of what many enjoy the most about it — extra time in the evening when it's still light outside.

If state lawmakers had chosen to end daylight saving time — a move thousands of Texans indicated they supported — the Lone Star State would have joined a tiny group.

Among the areas that don’t participate: Hawaii, most of Arizona (the Indian reservations there do observe it) and U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Florida state lawmakers on Tuesday sent a bill to the governor that would keep the state in perpetual daylight saving time, but Congress would have to amend federal law before it could take effect.

Daylight saving time was used on and off during World Wars I and II as part of efforts to save fuel. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it “War Time”

Under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, Congress officially set one pattern for daylight saving time. By signing into law, President Lyndon B. Johnson set daylight saving time to begin the last Sunday of April and to end the last Sunday of October.

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed a broad energy bill that extended daylight saving time, starting it on the second Sunday in March and ending it on the first Sunday in November. Any state that didn’t want to participate could pass a law opting out of it.

