He became Tarrant County’s elections administrator Jan. 2. Two weeks later, he’s gone

Tarrant County’s new elections administrator no longer works for the county.
Nathan Neblett, a 47-year-old Houston man who served as a U.S. Marine for 24 years, started as the top elections official on Jan. 2.
Two weeks later, he was no longer employed by the county.
“We just decided it wasn’t going to be a good fit for us,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “We decided to go in a different direction.”
Whitley said the Tarrant County Elections Commission decided to release Neblett, who replaced Stephen Vickers, who late last year left the department to accept a job with Know Ink, a computer software company.
Tarrant County Commissioners are scheduled to be updated about the situation during their next meeting on Jan. 23.
County officials are expected to look for a replacement but don’t know if they can get a new administrator here before the March 6 primary election.
First Lady
Former first lady Michelle Obama will travel back to North Texas for a speaking engagement in March.
She’ll hold “A conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas as part of the #hearhere speaker series.
To get tickets, those with a #hearhere subscription may call the AT&T Performing Arts Center box office at 214-880-0202 to add the event to their plan.
Others may buy subscriptions over the phone or online at attpac.org/hearhere — or at the Winspear box office at 2403 Flora St.
Check the mail
If you haven’t received your new voter registration card in the mail, don’t worry. You’re not alone.
The new cards — yellow this year — are being printed out and should be in the mail and on the way to voters in a matter of days, according to Tarrant County election officials.
If you don’t have your card by early February, call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683.
And if you plan to be out of town during early voting and on Election Day — or if you are at least 65 or disabled — you may ask for a mail-in ballot through Feb. 23.
Applications for mail-in ballots may be downloaded from the Texas Secretary of State’s website and returned to county election officials by fax, mail or email.
If that doesn’t apply to you, then you can always head to the polls early between Feb. 20-March 2.
If that doesn’t work, you can always vote on Election Day.
New partnership?
Fort Worth may be moving closer to gaining another sister city.
Last year, a Sister Cities delegation traveled to Nimes, France, to explore a possible relationship. Later this month, a delegation from Nimes is visiting Fort Worth.
“Our goal is to promote Fort Worth globally and enrich our local community,” said Johnny Campbell, board chairman and President of Sundance Square. “We find that important now more than ever.”
Fort Worth has eight sistercities that engage in citizen diplomacy for cultural, academic and economic exchanges: Reggio Emilia, Italy; Trier, Germany; Nagaoka, Japan; Bandung, Indonesia; Budapest, Hungary; Toluca, Mexico; Mbabane, Swaziland; and Guiyang, China.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
