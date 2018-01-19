He became Tarrant County’s elections administrator Jan. 2. Two weeks later, he’s gone

More Videos 1:19 Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 1:10 Fortress Fest: The Mixtape 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 0:27 Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:57 Confederate Heroes Day celebrated at Parker County Courthouse 2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you In this short video, find out who can register to vote, where to register, which documents are needed and when you must register by to vote in the next election. In this short video, find out who can register to vote, where to register, which documents are needed and when you must register by to vote in the next election. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

