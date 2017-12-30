Smart way to start 2018: Check the state’s website for unclaimed money

Now that Christmas has come and gone, some hefty credit card bills may soon arrive in the mail.
Before you pay those bills, check first to see if the state has any of your money that you’ve forgotten about through the years.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently unveiled an updated website — ClaimitTexas.org — where Texans can search for their unclaimed money.
This website includes a new search function for more thorough searches, the ability to upload needed documents directly to the agency and more mobile features that make it easier to search.
Never miss a local story.
“The newly redesigned website makes it even easier for users to search for unclaimed property, and I encourage everyone to go online, take a look around and see if there is money waiting for you or your loved ones,” Hegar said.
The comptroller’s office maintains year-round a list of Texans who are due portions of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property stockpiled from across the state.
Anytime someone forgets to claim money — refunds, utility deposits, dividends, insurance proceeds, cashier’s checks, mineral royalties, even items left in abandoned safe-deposit boxes — those funds are sent to the Texas comptroller’s office.
Businesses usually turn the money and property in to the state after it has been declared dormant for one to five years.
The comptroller’s office holds on to all that money and belongings, updating an online list that Texans may search at anytime.
Since this program began in 1962, the state has returned more than $2 billion in unclaimed property to Texans. Last fiscal year, Texans claimed more than $281 million.
Upcoming political dates
Jan. 1 New laws go into effect and the first day to apply for a primary election ballot
Feb. 5 The last day to register to vote in the March primary
Feb. 20-March 2 Early voting
March 6 primary election
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments