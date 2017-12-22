There are many Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets with big payouts unclaimed.
Here are five scratch-off lottery tickets that still offer big prizes

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:15 PM

Lottery-playing Texans might have a really good Christmas.

Dozens of scratch off games currently being sold by the Texas Lottery Commission still have unclaimed top prizes.

And it’s not just the tickets that cost $20 or $50 per ticket.

Here’s a look at some of the less costly scratch off tickets with big payouts that have yet to be claimed:

▪ $5 Set For Life: The top prize is $2,500 a week. Two of the top four prizes have been claimed.

▪ $2 Weekly Grand: The top prize is $1,000 a week. Four of the top five prizes have been claimed.

▪ $1 Weekly Half Grand: The top prize is $500 a week. One of the top four prizes have been claimed.

▪ $5 Texas Lottery Silver: The top prize is $250,000. Three of the top eight prizes have been claimed.

▪ $5 Instant Riches: The top prize is $200,000. Four of the top six prizes have been claimed.

There are plenty more big prizes still unclaimed, some in the millions.

Most of those tickets cost more.

But if you’re willing to spend $50 on a scratch-off ticket, there’s one top prize unclaimed in the $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash game. And there’s two $5 million prizes yet to be claimed in both the Texas Lottery Platinum and Ultimate Millions games. Tickets in those games cost $50 as well.

For a complete list of scratch off tickets with unclaimed prizes, go online to the Texas Lottery Commission website at www.txlottery.org.

Since the Texas Lottery began, more than $25 billion has been generated in revenue for the state, including more than $19 billion for Texas public education and more than $66 million for Texas veterans, lottery records show.

This year, there was a record-breaking more than $5 billion in lottery sales, due particularly to rising scratch-off ticket sales, according to the commission.

That sent $1.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $1.2 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Upcoming political dates:

Jan. 1 — New laws go into effect

Jan. 1 — First day to apply for a primary election ballot

Feb. 5 — The last day to register to vote

Feb. 20-March 2 — Early voting for primary election

March 6 — primary election

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

