War of words flares early in battle for Senate District 10

The battle for state Senate District 10 won’t be settled until next November, but it’s already heating up.
The race for the post — a key political battleground because it’s neither solidly Republican nor Democratic — sparked a war of emailed words after the Dec. 11 filing deadline.
Republican state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, represents Senate District 10 and is running for re-election. She drew no primary challenger but in November will face the winner of the Democratic primary — either Allison Campolo or Beverly Powell.
Former state Sen. Wendy Davis, D-Fort Worth, called on local voters to return a Democrat to the job.
“Today, that district is represented by a Republican who has put her dangerous political ideology above the people that she was elected to serve, undermining so much of the work we did together to support our schools, our County’s economy and the health and well-being of our families,” Davis wrote in a campaign email.
“In 2018, voters in Texas Senate District 10 have a chance to once again put the interests of their community first,” Davis went on to say.
She endorsed Powell for the post, saying she is a “no nonsense, common sense leader with a passion for serving people rather than a political ideology — exactly what we need.”
When asked about the endorsement of her opponent, Campolo replied: “'I’ve been working hard to support and bring progressive change to my community for the past 15 years, and we are excited to continue to do so through this campaign.”
Burton had a stronger response, in a campaign email to supporters.
“Wendy called my unwavering belief in limited government, personal liberties, and free market economics a ‘dangerous ideology,’” Burton wrote. “Interesting that someone who just yesterday was hyping her upcoming pro-abortion autobiography entitled ‘Let Her Speak’ on the Texas Senate floor found time to call our shared values ‘dangerous.’
“Lost on Wendy and the pro-abortion Democrats vying for SD10 is the tragic irony of that title in that millions of female voices are silenced by the policies they advance,” Burton wrote. “Well, I speak for those millions and more. And if that's ‘dangerous’ then so be it.”
Growing family
State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, had big news to share on Facebook recently.
Her 11th grandchild — Noah — was born to her son, Brian, and his wife, Adrienne.
The force was with him
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, was a little busy recently.
Veasey worked at the concession stand and helped the cleaning crew Friday, on one of the busiest days for the newest Star Wars movie premiere — The Last Jedi.
He worked a shift from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Texas Theater in Dallas.
This is part of his “Marc Means Business” workdays, a years-long effort for him to get to know more constituents in the 33rd Congressional District that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
