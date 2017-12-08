Donald Trump may prefer McDonald’s but wife Melania chose Whataburger when in Texas

Seriously, can many people walk away from Whataburger?
The company born and bred in Texas now has both a Yeti tumbler and a James Avery charm in its image.
Some people love the food so much that they include it in some of their most important days.
Even First Lady Melania Trump couldn’t pass up the Texas treat when she recently was in the Coastal Bend to meet with first responders who helped with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
Never miss a local story.
The fact that she and Second Lady Karen Pence — and their entire motorcade — stopped at Whataburger in Corpus Christi blew up on social media.
Looks like @FLOTUS is Texas savvy. She & Karen Pence dined at @Whataburger today with my wife the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help for #HurricaneHarvey. @TexasFLCA #txlege #TexasStrong. https://t.co/QjnDgxbTdD— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 6, 2017
“Looks like @FLOTUS is Texas savvy,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted. “She & Karen Pence dined at @Whataburger today with my wife the First Lady of Texas.”
Corpus Christi police were among those tweeting their thoughts: “@Flotus knows a good burger.”
Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017
Even Whataburger got into the act, tweeting out: “Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by.”
A growing list
As candidates face the Dec. 11 filing deadline to land a spot on the 2018 Texas primary ballot next year, state Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, said he won’t join the growing crowd running for the 6th Congressional District.
Already, nearly a dozen people have jumped into the race. U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, recently announced — after a nude photo of him was shared online — that he won’t seek re-election after all.
“A lot of people have asked me about running for Congress,” Turner said. “I’m honored that people were thinking of me.
“However, I am running for re-election” for Texas House District 101, he said.
Already, at least a dozen people have filed to run for this post.
Republicans include J.K. “Jake” Elzey, Deborah Gagliardi, Ron Wright, Mark Mitchell, Troy Ratterree and Mel Hassell. Democrats include Ruby Faye Woolridge, Jana Lynne Sanchez, Levii R. Shocklee, John W. Duncan and Justin Snider.
‘A true patriot’
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s re-election bid has been endorsed by “America’s Toughest Sheriff.”
Miller recently picked up the endorsement of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
“Sid has been a great advocate for cracking down on illegal immigration and securing our borders,” Arpaio said in a statement. “From his work in the legislature as chair of the committee responsible for border security to his role advocating for legal immigration reform as Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid gets it.
“He’s fearless, honest, a real Texan and a true patriot,” he said. “Texas needs Sid Miller as Texas Agriculture Commissioner.”
Arpaio — whose efforts to detain undocumented immigrants put him at the center of immigration politics earlier this year — was pardoned by President Trump after being convicted of criminal contempt of court by President Trump.
Got a story?
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, wants to tell the stories of small business owners — the ups, the downs, the successes and failures.
“As a small business man, I know the feeling of reward, and the emotions of joy and accomplishment that follow hard work and patience,” Williams said. “I also know that all these things are accredited to Texas’ unique and conservative economy.
“America’s greatest asset is its workers, and the businessmen and women in this country have often times sacrificed everything in order to pursue their dream of owning a business in a field they’re passionate about.”
So Williams is asking business owners and constituents to share their stories — and their photos — with him so he can put them on his official website throughout this month.
Anyone who wants to share can email TexasCD25@mail.house.gov. His office is asking for a small description of the business, where it’s located, the year it opened and “how tax reform will benefit your business and its workers.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments