Got $35,000? That’s what a photo with Trump goes for at Dallas fundraiser

President Donald Trump is on his way back to Dallas-Fort Worth.
On Oct. 25, he will attend a private fundraiser in Dallas that initially was planned for September, but was delayed after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Houston area and Coastal Bend.
The invitation-only event is hosted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and National Finance Chairman Steve Wynn, along with hosts Doug Deason, Judith Goodson, Harold Hamm, Gaylord T. Hughey Jr., Fort Worth’s Kit Moncrief and Dennis E. Nixon.
Tickets to the event range from $2,700 $100,000 per person. The chance to attend the dinner and get a photo taken with the president is $35,000 per person.
Money from the fundraiser will benefit both the RNC and the Donald J. Trump for President Inc. campaign committee.
Deadline to register to vote
If you plan to vote in the Nov. 7 election, you have until Oct. 10 to make sure you are registered to vote.
In this election, Texans will weigh in on seven proposed amendments to the Constitution addressing issues ranging from tax exemptions for spouses of first responders killed while on duty to raffles at professional sporting events.
And in Tarrant County, voters from nearly a dozen communities will weigh in on issues ranging from the $749 million proposed bond package for the Fort Worth school district to whether Euless should allow liquor stores.
“We have to get registration forms by 5 p.m. Tuesday,” said Stephen Vickers, Tarrant County’s elections administrator. “Anyone in doubt should go to our website and check.
“If you aren’t registered, go ahead and fill out the form before Tuesday at 5 p.m.,” he said. “And the earlier you do it, the better.”
If you don’t know whether you are registered to vote, you can go online and search the records at the Tarrant County Elections Office or Texas Secretary of State’s Office — or you can call the local elections office at 817-831-8683.
To register to vote in Texas, a person must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 by Election Day, can’t be a convicted felon (unless the sentence has been completed, including parole or probation) and can’t be declared mentally incapacitated by a court.
Voter registration applications are available online, at the Tarrant County Elections Administration and at subcourthouses, city halls, libraries and post offices. They must be postmarked or dropped off at the election office by end of business Tuesday.
There currently are more than 1 million registered voters in Tarrant County, local records show.
Who’s the winner?
Did you buy a lottery ticket this year? If so, you were far from alone.
More than $5.07 billion in Texas Lottery tickets were sold during the 2017 fiscal year, putting $1.3 billion into the Foundation School Fund and $16.2 million into the Fund for Veterans Assistance.
“This is the seventh consecutive year that the Texas Lottery has reached record sales,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.
Critics have long said they fear that the game financially hurts some of the most vulnerable Texans and doesn’t do enough to help the state. Supporters disagree and question where more than $1 billion a year can be found to replace revenue lost if the lottery were to no longer exist.
Honors
State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has been honored with the 2017 Legislative Champion Award by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.
“Sen. Nelson worked tirelessly to secure funding for state hospitals and jail diversion programs and championed efforts to improve access to care for children with high needs in our state’s foster care system,” said Andy Keller, President and CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. “The many significant advancements made in mental health policy and funding over the last three legislative sessions simply would not have been possible without Senator Nelson.”
Nelson, who heads the Senate Finance Committee, represents portions of Tarrant County.
