Texas wants to give back $4 billion in unclaimed property. Are you on the list?

Think you are missing some money?
Then you might want to check with the state to see if any of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property turned in belongs to you.
Any time someone forgets to claim money — refunds, utility deposits, dividends, insurance proceeds, cashier’s checks, mineral royalties and more — those funds are sent to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
So are items left in abandoned safe-deposit boxes.
Businesses usually turn the money and property to the state after it has been declared dormant for anywhere from one to five years.
The comptroller’s office holds on to all that money and belongings, updating an online list — ClaimItTexas.org — that Texans may search at any time.
If you find your name on the list, just follow the directions to claim your money.
“Each year we make a commitment to reunite unclaimed property with its rightful owners,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I encourage all Texans to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
Hegar’s office returned $281 million in unclaimed property to Texans during the 2016-2017 fiscal year.
Get registered
State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, decided to give some local principals a hand.
He just wrapped up delivering voter registration forms to the eight high schools in his district, so the school leaders could give them out to students eligible to vote in November.
“I’m just trying to make it easier for the principals,” he said.
This comes as high school leaders are working on the 2017 High School Voter Registration Initiative, geared to help register younger Texas voters at their schools.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10.
Busy hands
Ask U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, about Frito-Lay and he might be able to give you a little more information than you expect.
He spent the day recently working at the company’s Irving plant to learn more about Frito-Lay’s operations.
He learned how to package Doritos and Smartfood popcorn, load pallets of products onto trailers and figure out how “sensory evaluations” of Frito Lay’s products works.
“Experiencing the hard work Frito-Lay’s employees dedicate to making one of America’s most recognizable snacks gave me a fresh perspective on the food distribution industry and emphasized the importance of the manufacturing sector to our nation’s economy,” he said.
This is part of his “Marc Means Business” workdays, a years-long effort for him to get to know more constituents in the 33rd Congressional District that stretches from Fort Worth to Dallas.
Just visiting
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals recently took a road trip to Fort Worth.
On Sept. 27, the court — the highest criminal court in the state — heard arguments in two capital murder cases at the Texas A&M University law school.
Arguments in one case involved William Michael Mason of Harris County, convicted and sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering his wife in 1991. The other case was about Christopher James Holder of Collin County, convicted of killing Bill Tanner, his ex-girlfriend’s stepfather, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
